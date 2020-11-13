UPDATE: Body of adult found in floodwaters at campground in Alexander County, search for baby continues

HIDDENITE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Search and rescue crews recovered the body of an adult Friday afternoon in floodwaters at a campground in North Carolina. Emergency crews are still searching for a 1-year-old infant who remains missing.
The search resumed Friday morning, Nov. 13 in Alexander County following the deaths of three other people at the Hiddenite Family Campground.
The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.
Doug Gillespie, county director of public services, said floodwaters either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.
Swift-water rescue personnel and local fire departments saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers, according to Gillespie.
He said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and two have been released.
