GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jun. 7 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 85 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 7, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (94 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,509 (11,630 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (181 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (21,640 fully vaccinated)

#49. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (456 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,823 (58,060 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (494 total deaths)

— 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (121,219 fully vaccinated)

#48. Carteret County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (148 new cases, +87% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,064 (14,634 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (125 total deaths)

— 23.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (45,186 fully vaccinated)

#47. Harnett County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (292 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,443 (34,597 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (339 total deaths)

— 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (58,634 fully vaccinated)

#46. Lee County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (133 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,660 (16,470 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (150 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (34,199 fully vaccinated)

#45. Onslow County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (429 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,014 (53,470 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (380 total deaths)

— 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (121,361 fully vaccinated)

#44. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (156 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,120 (21,621 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 488 (350 total deaths)

— 107.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (36,158 fully vaccinated)

#43. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (356 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,617 (48,849 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (600 total deaths)

— 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (86,720 fully vaccinated)

#42. Iredell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (407 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,551 (50,090 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (468 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (96,880 fully vaccinated)

#41. McDowell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (103 new cases, +102% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,803 (14,094 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (176 total deaths)

— 63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (23,842 fully vaccinated)

#40. Stanly County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (144 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,475 (19,768 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (264 total deaths)

— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (28,115 fully vaccinated)

#39. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (115 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,694 (14,350 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (187 total deaths)

— 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (26,912 fully vaccinated)

#38. Davidson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (390 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,591 (44,569 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (426 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (81,675 fully vaccinated)

#37. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (560 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,855 (64,414 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (491 total deaths)

— 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (133,121 fully vaccinated)

#36. Moore County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (238 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,014 (25,234 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (326 total deaths)

— 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (58,500 fully vaccinated)

#35. Pitt County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (431 new cases, +142% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,869 (53,986 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (223 total deaths)

— 47.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (97,160 fully vaccinated)

#34. Alleghany County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (27 new cases, +145% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,305 (3,041 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (16 total deaths)

— 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (6,525 fully vaccinated)

#33. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (109 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,389 (13,175 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (192 total deaths)

— 82.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (21,659 fully vaccinated)

#32. Pamlico County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (31 new cases, +182% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,232 (2,702 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (28 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (7,089 fully vaccinated)

#31. Yancey County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (44 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,848 (5,574 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (57 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (9,162 fully vaccinated)

#30. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (168 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,302 (17,994 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (266 total deaths)

— 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (32,014 fully vaccinated)

#29. Brunswick County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (353 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,147 (31,630 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (332 total deaths)

— 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (90,014 fully vaccinated)

#28. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (110 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,204 (11,656 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (104 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (24,672 fully vaccinated)

#27. Scotland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (90 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,719 (10,349 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (132 total deaths)

— 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (17,087 fully vaccinated)

#26. Warren County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (52 new cases, +174% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,817 (4,502 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (46 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (10,908 fully vaccinated)

#25. Hoke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (148 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,046 (15,491 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (115 total deaths)

— 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (23,208 fully vaccinated)

#24. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (2,994 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,465 (293,852 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (1,622 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (707,710 fully vaccinated)

#23. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (462 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,018 (49,188 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (488 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (101,080 fully vaccinated)

#22. Chowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (38 new cases, +217% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,646 (4,273 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (61 total deaths)

— 86.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (7,890 fully vaccinated)

#21. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (356 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,879 (41,642 total cases)

— 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (538 total deaths)

— 75.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (55,764 fully vaccinated)

#20. Buncombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (721 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,603 (56,424 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (585 total deaths)

— 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (172,816 fully vaccinated)

#19. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (104 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,040 (11,315 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (121 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (18,662 fully vaccinated)

#18. Person County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (110 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,680 (9,746 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (109 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (22,424 fully vaccinated)

#17. Johnston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (590 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,576 (61,914 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (453 total deaths)

— 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (113,665 fully vaccinated)

#16. Guilford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (1,533 new cases, +101% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,482 (126,137 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (1,213 total deaths)

— 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (331,312 fully vaccinated)

#15. Chatham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (215 new cases, +99% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,620 (13,866 total cases)

— 29.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (114 total deaths)

— 34.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (43,859 fully vaccinated)

#14. Greene County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (61 new cases, +408% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,169 (5,935 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (67 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (13,779 fully vaccinated)

#13. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (180 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,871 (15,033 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (115 total deaths)

— 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (37,819 fully vaccinated)

#12. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (1,016 new cases, +153% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,987 (90,543 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (632 total deaths)

— 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (203,892 fully vaccinated)

#11. Forsyth County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (1,193 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,521 (97,564 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (825 total deaths)

— 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (238,073 fully vaccinated)

#10. Bladen County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (102 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,363 (9,608 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (128 total deaths)

— 66.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (21,120 fully vaccinated)

#9. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (45 new cases, +181% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,055 (3,861 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (43 total deaths)

— 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (8,180 fully vaccinated)

#8. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (120 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,384 (7,914 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (27 total deaths)

— 68.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (27,049 fully vaccinated)

#7. Hyde County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (16 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,459 (1,405 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (13 total deaths)

— 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (3,334 fully vaccinated)

#6. Craven County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (365 new cases, +177% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,107 (25,644 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (207 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (64,246 fully vaccinated)

#5. Orange County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (572 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,174 (29,954 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (135 total deaths)

— 61.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (113,918 fully vaccinated)

#4. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 390 (272 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,839 (21,490 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (79 total deaths)

— 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (37,762 fully vaccinated)

#3. Durham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (1,275 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,504 (78,778 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (334 total deaths)

— 55.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.3% (229,272 fully vaccinated)

#2. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (70 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,978 (3,588 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (38 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (7,261 fully vaccinated)

#1. Wake County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (5,266 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,534 (317,226 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (1,122 total deaths)

— 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (819,337 fully vaccinated)