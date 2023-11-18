GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn’t immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in the 2022 fiscal year, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals during the 2023 fiscal year dramatically outpaced the prior two years, reaching over 60,000 from October 2022 to September 2023.

In October 2023, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Congo, Syria, and Afghanistan. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen more than 5 million refugees flee to neighboring nations since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages, with an additional 6.8 million people forced from their homes and seeking refuge elsewhere in the country. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans.

Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in North Carolina in October 2023.

#1. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2023

To North Carolina: 75

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,907

Top states receiving refugees from Syria

#1. Michigan: 277

#2. California: 152

#3. New York: 129

#4. Pennsylvania: 124

#5. Illinois: 105

#2. Congo

Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2023

To North Carolina: 51

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,920

Top states receiving refugees from Congo

#1. Kentucky: 305

#2. Arizona: 121

#3. Texas: 119

#4. lowa: 109

#5. Michigan: 104

#3. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2023

To North Carolina: 23

To the U.S. as a whole: 744

Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan

#1. Virginia: 122

#2. California: 103

#3. Illinois: 56

#4. New York: 50

#5. Georgia: 46

#4. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2023

To North Carolina: 22

To the U.S. as a whole: 217

Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala

#1. California: 26

#2. North Carolina: 22

#3. Texas: 15

#3. Illinois: 15

#5. Kentucky: 11

#5. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2023

To North Carolina: 20

To the U.S. as a whole: 357

Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela

#1. Florida: 77

#2. Texas: 28

#2. Tennessee: 28

#4. North Carolina: 20

#5. Washington: 19

#6. Nicaragua

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2023

To North Carolina: 19

To the U.S. as a whole: 122

Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua

#1. Florida: 35

#2. North Carolina: 19

#3. Washington: 9

#3. California: 9

#5. Minnesota: 8

#7. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2023

To North Carolina: 15

To the U.S. as a whole: 106

Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador

#1. Virginia: 18

#2. North Carolina: 15

#3. Maryland: 14

#4. Arkansas: 7

#4. New Jersey: 7

#T8. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2023

To North Carolina: 8

To the U.S. as a whole: 71

Top states receiving refugees from Honduras

#1. Texas: 22

#2. New York: 11

#3. North Carolina: 8

#3. Washington: 8

#5. Maryland: 6

#T8. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2023

To North Carolina: 8

To the U.S. as a whole: 113

Top states receiving refugees from Moldova

#1. Washington: 39

#2. California: 34

#3. North Carolina: 8

#4. New York: 7

#5. Colorado: 5

#T10. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2023

To North Carolina: 6

To the U.S. as a whole: 309

Top states receiving refugees from Burma

#1. Illinois: 59

#2. Wisconsin: 37

#3. New York: 30

#4. Arizona: 20

#4. Indiana: 20

#T10. Yemen

Refugees that arrived from Yemen since October 2023

To North Carolina: 6

To the U.S. as a whole: 36

Top states receiving refugees from Yemen

#1. Michigan: 11

#2. Arizona: 7

#3. Georgia: 6

#3. North Carolina: 6

#3. Ohio: 6

#T12. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2023

To North Carolina: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 92

Top states receiving refugees from Sudan

#1. Maryland: 22

#2. Tennessee: 16

#3. Missouri: 6

#4. Arizona: 5

#4. Texas: 5

#T12. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2023

To North Carolina: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 110

Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea

#1. Maryland: 15

#2. Washington: 12

#3. Michigan: 11

#4. Pennsylvania: 8

#5. Kentucky: 7

#T14. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2023

To North Carolina: 4

To the U.S. as a whole: 59

Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan

#1. New Jersey: 15

#2. Maryland: 7

#2. Pennsylvania: 7

#4. Arizona: 5

#4. Wisconsin: 5

#T14. Russia

Refugees that arrived from Russia since October 2023

To North Carolina: 4

To the U.S. as a whole: 18

Top states receiving refugees from Russia

#1. Minnesota: 5

#2. California: 4

#2. North Carolina: 4

#4. Washington: 3

#5. South Carolina: 2

#16. Vietnam

Refugees that arrived from Vietnam since October 2023

To North Carolina: 3

To the U.S. as a whole: 25

Top states receiving refugees from Vietnam

#1. Minnesota: 14

#2. Arkansas: 5

#3. Illinois: 3

#3. North Carolina: 3

#T17. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2023

To North Carolina: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 53

Top states receiving refugees from Iran

#1. California: 25

#2. Washington: 6

#3. Georgia: 4

#3. Texas: 4

#5. Michigan: 3

#T17. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2023

To North Carolina: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 232

Top states receiving refugees from Somalia

#1. Minnesota: 95

#2. Ohio: 17

#2. Arizona: 17

#4. Illinois: 12

#4. Washington: 12

#T19. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2023

To North Carolina: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 35

Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia

#1. Minnesota: 17

#2. Not Available: 5

#3. Georgia: 4

#4. California: 3

#5. Ohio: 2

#T19. Djibouti

Refugees that arrived from Djibouti since October 2023

To North Carolina: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 1

Top states receiving refugees from Djibouti

#1. North Carolina: 1

