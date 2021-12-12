Updated numbers: See where you live ranks for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Dec. 7 had reached 790,118 COVID-19-related deaths and 49.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus.

This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled an updated list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Dec. 6, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Burke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (172 new cases, +251% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,971 (16,261 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (247 total deaths)

— 52.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (39,224 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#49. Pasquotank County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (76 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,982 (5,568 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (108 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (19,576 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#48. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (133 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,886 (10,373 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (64 total deaths)

— 48.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (32,632 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#47. Caswell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (44 new cases, +267% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,714 (3,326 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (39 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (10,563 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#46. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (675 new cases, +197% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,319 (48,042 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (499 total deaths)

— 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (196,701 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#45. Vance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (91 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,019 (7,134 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (104 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (23,032 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#44. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (46 new cases, +667% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,832 (3,777 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (75 total deaths)

— 86.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (10,917 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#43. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (203 new cases, +157% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,436 (19,037 total cases)

— 32.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (317 total deaths)

— 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (44,855 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#42. Chowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (30 new cases, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,127 (2,388 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (43 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (7,073 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#41. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (307 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,156 (27,219 total cases)

— 30.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (479 total deaths)

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (58,029 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#40. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (134 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,815 (8,350 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (106 total deaths)

— 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (34,630 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#39. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (105 new cases, +192% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,996 (7,517 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (134 total deaths)

— 59.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (24,003 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#38. Pender County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (142 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,654 (9,241 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (102 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (29,792 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#37. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (101 new cases, +461% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,476 (7,386 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (148 total deaths)

— 84.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (19,744 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#36. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (385 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,291 (27,614 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (354 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (90,646 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#35. Forsyth County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (878 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,257 (54,502 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (585 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (215,909 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#34. Jackson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (104 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,592 (5,972 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (72 total deaths)

— 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (21,651 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#33. Currituck County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (66 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,000 (3,054 total cases)

— 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (27 total deaths)

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (14,207 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#32. Madison County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (52 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,565 (2,951 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (66 total deaths)

— 69.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (11,552 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#31. Davidson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (400 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,144 (27,058 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (319 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (73,413 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#30. Buncombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (635 new cases, +128% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,550 (30,167 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (440 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (159,403 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#29. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (21 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,266 (1,373 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (28 total deaths)

— 85.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (3,915 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#28. Randolph County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (365 new cases, +244% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,915 (22,864 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (330 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (58,311 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#27. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (316 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,424 (17,760 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (313 total deaths)

— 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (58,040 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#26. Camden County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (28 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,346 (1,233 total cases)

— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (8 total deaths)

— 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (5,786 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#25. Henderson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (303 new cases, +99% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,790 (16,192 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (219 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (63,102 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#24. Haywood County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (162 new cases, +149% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,740 (7,939 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (153 total deaths)

— 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (33,228 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#23. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (417 new cases, +161% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,537 (29,576 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (444 total deaths)

— 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (81,405 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#22. Stanly County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (164 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,508 (12,252 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (198 total deaths)

— 76.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (24,317 fully vaccinated)

— 29.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#21. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (578 new cases, +151% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,972 (34,571 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (351 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (109,934 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#20. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (658 new cases, +137% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,019 (38,422 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (368 total deaths)

— 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (120,620 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#19. Iredell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (499 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,801 (30,546 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (334 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (87,283 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#18. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (104 new cases, +197% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,262 (4,168 total cases)

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (15 total deaths)

— 77.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (25,778 fully vaccinated)

— 27.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#17. Perquimans County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (38 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,620 (1,699 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (16 total deaths)

— 33.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (5,965 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#16. Yancey County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (56 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,891 (3,052 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (35 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (8,585 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#15. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (217 new cases, +197% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,377 (11,204 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (194 total deaths)

— 58.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (29,743 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#14. Ashe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (87 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,462 (3,662 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (54 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (13,329 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#13. Mitchell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (48 new cases, +182% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,642 (2,191 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (22 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (6,858 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#12. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (720 new cases, +152% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,734 (42,063 total cases)

— 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (633 total deaths)

— 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (104,330 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#11. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (238 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,436 (13,234 total cases)

— 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (242 total deaths)

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (34,686 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#10. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (143 new cases, +204% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,917 (6,820 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (81 total deaths)

— 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (22,424 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#9. Person County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (133 new cases, +233% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,720 (5,418 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (89 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (20,583 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#8. Alexander County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (130 new cases, +177% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,220 (6,832 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (118 total deaths)

— 76.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (15,730 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#7. Lincoln County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (304 new cases, +141% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,523 (15,950 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (118 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (38,708 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#6. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (163 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,845 (6,768 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (117 total deaths)

— 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (19,732 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#5. Tyrrell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (15 new cases, +275% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,666 (589 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (7 total deaths)

— 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (1,830 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#4. Rockingham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (362 new cases, +248% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,445 (13,146 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (217 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (42,163 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#3. Alleghany County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (49 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,396 (1,826 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 54 (6 total deaths)

— 69.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (6,092 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#2. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (193 new cases, +251% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,100 (6,441 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (76 total deaths)

— 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (17,373 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#1. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 610 (87 new cases, +235% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,813 (2,114 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (28 total deaths)

— 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (7,343 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina