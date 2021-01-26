Uptown 550 says man shot in weekend carjacking was living in building under fake identity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Residents of Uptown 550 are feeling shaken and scared after a Saturday night carjacking led to a shooting. Neighbors say it was unexpected and apartment officials finally told residents what happened in an email Monday night.

“We saw police tape everywhere, and everyone being told to stay out of the area,” one resident told FOX 46.

Multiple police vehicles swarmed around the building as they investigated the shooting.

“I actually had one friend who was about right where we’re standing, where the ambulance was when he was rolled into the ambulance,” he said.

According to the CMPD police report, the incident was an armed robbery. They say the victim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking deck and then shot while walking to his apartment. Residents say something like this has never happened before.

“They have a pretty secure area, and I’ve never really felt in harm or unsafe in any manner,” Taylor Givens said. “People are nice. The amenities are great. The location’s great.”

FOX 46 reached out to Uptown 550 to see how they’re handling the incident. They sent a statement saying: “We cannot comment on an on-going investigation and hope that you will not jeopardize an open police investigation.”

But a few hours later, a resident who wanted to remain anonymous sent FOX 46 a memo from the complex, stating that the individual involved in the incident was living in the complex under a fraudulent identity.

“The fraudster was apparently having lunch with two of his associates and a fight broke out. We are informed that the fraudster was shot once in the hand and leg. The associates took the fraudster’s car and fled the premises,” the memo read, in part. “The fraudster was released from the hospital later that same day but we have forbidden him from returning to the property.”

Uptown 550 also told residents that they provided security footage to CMPD and police say there have been several fraudsters in the Charlotte area targeting high-end apartment complexes and businesses.

FOX 46 has reached out to CMPD to confirm these details.

“We take the incident over the weekend very seriously and we are taking steps to immediately increase security and fraud prevention,” the memo continued. “We are lining up off-duty police officers to patrol the property for the next month in addition to our 24 concierge which is already in place. We will also be adding additional security measures to help increase our protocols against the professional fraudsters that have targeted Charlotte apartment communities. Even one bad actor is too many.”

The complex also said the individual who was shot had a small dog that was taken by CMPD Animal Care and Control following the incident. They say it is likely the dog will find a new home.

FULL EMAIL FROM UPTOWN 550

Residents of Uptown 550,



Many of you may have noticed an increased police presence at Uptown 550 over the weekend and today. We had a security incident here at the property on Saturday, January 23. An individual committed identity fraud and obtained a lease here at the property. The fraudster was apparently having lunch with two of his associates and a fight broke out. We are informed that the fraudster was shot once in the hand and leg. The associates took the fraudster’s car and fled the premises. The fraudster was released from the hospital later that same day but we have forbidden him from returning to the property.



We provided security footage of the incident to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (“CMPD”). The CMPD has been great to work with as they conducted their investigation. They let us know that there are several fraudsters in the Charlotte Region that have been targeting high end premium apartment communities and several businesses.



On a related note, several of you have asked about a small dog that lived in the unit. Unfortunately, when the fraudster left he also abandoned the dog. After two days the dog was picked up by animal control and because of its good disposition we were told it would very likely have a new home.



Our corporate headquarters are located here at the Uptown 550. While we have approximately 11,000 apartment units, this property is special to us, because we come to work here everyday and we live here with you. After the virus passes you will see many of us working again at the Level 21 private bar, in the gym and assisting with events at the pool. Several of us even live here at the property as well. I say all of that to make the following point, we take the incident over the weekend very seriously and we are taking steps to immediately increase security and fraud prevention.



We are lining up off duty police officers to patrol the property for the next month in addition to our 24 concierge which is already in place. We will also be adding additional security measures to help increase our protocols against the professional fraudsters that have targeted Charlotte apartment communities. Even one bad actor is too many.



Additionally, our new courtesy officer – CMPD Officer Hammond moved in on Saturday. If you see Officer Hammond around the property please help us welcome him. When we apologized to Officer Hammond for the commotion on his very first day he told us this is a big city and you are going to have a few bad actors out there, but that this is a great property and he was very glad to be living here.



If you see or hear of any suspicious activity on the property or nearby please do not hesitate to pass that information on to any member of our team or Officer Hammond. Please call (704) 778-4499 and press #4 to speak with or leave a message for Officer Hammond. However, if you have an urgent emergency you should still continue to call 911.