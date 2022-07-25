CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What comes next for this piece of prime real estate in Uptown?

One potential buyer for the Epicentre tells QCN his plans for the space if he comes out on top.

The former Uptown entertainment hub is back on the auction block after an $85 million default.

The auction was pushed back from May 2022 when it was originally up for sale, so the potential buyers have had even more time to get their ducks in a row to place bids.

Steven Platt and the 11 other members of his group were planning to bid back in May and he said they’ll be back again to try to seal the deal.

He said they’d likely keep the same idea of the Epicentre as an entertainment district with lots of different restaurants, and laser tag, while keeping the movie theatre and bowling.

While there will be a name change, the biggest thing the group wants to bring back is the sense of safety and security in the space so everyone can enjoy it.

“Just have a good time at just, um, enjoying the City of Charlotte,” he said. “That’s the important part. Just coming up here with your family and new visitors or outer tunnels for conventions, they have a place to come and, and, um, enjoy themselves and eat.”

Without an exact amount given, he says his group plans to bid tens of millions of dollars.