US and NC Flags to remain at half-staff in honor of State Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan J. Sanders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday, April 3 in honor of State Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan J. Sanders.

Trooper Sanders passed away while in the line of duty in Wayne County on Friday, March 27.

He joined the State Highway Patrol in 2015. Prior to this role, he served as a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Governor Cooper released the following statement on Friday:

“We are mourning the loss of NC Highway Patrol Trooper Nolan Sanders who died in the line of duty in a car accident. Kristin and I are grateful for his courage and commitment to protecting North Carolinians. We send our prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, friends and all members of the NC Highway Patrol family.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.