US Attorney of Eastern NC resigns at Biden’s request

U.S. Attorney Bobby Higdon Jr. sits down with CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia. (Photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina via Twitter)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina has resigned after the Justice Department asked those appointed by former President Donald Trump to do so.

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. submitted his letter of resignation to President Joe Biden on Thursday.

His resignation is effective midnight Feb. 28.

Read Higdon’s resignation letter

“It has been my great privilege to serve as United States Attorney. I am very grateful to former President Trump for the opportunity to serve the people of eastern North Carolina as their chief law enforcement officer,” Higdon wrote in his resignation letter.

The transition process, which happens routinely between administrations, is expected to take weeks and would apply to a few dozen U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by Trump have already left their positions, some in recent weeks.

It’s fairly customary for the U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic and don’t necessarily happen all at once. In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

The Justice Department has been investigating the finances of Hunter Biden, including scrutinizing some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. The tax investigation was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president. Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of the investigation in December after a round of subpoenas was issued in the case.