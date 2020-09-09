US Golf Association will establish research, testing, and foundation operations in Pinehurst

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The United States Golf Association plans to create a multi-building research and testing campus in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday.

The USGA’s “Golf House Pinehurst” will become the home for the USGA Foundation’s operations and include a visitor center and museum.

The association plans to invest up to $36 million in the campus, which will employ a 50-person workforce.

Part of the USGA commitment to North Carolina includes regularly bringing the men’s and women’s U.S. Open tournaments to Pinehurst and a host of other high-profile tournaments to courses across the state.

“This new USGA hub along with the assured rotation of the U.S. Open in Pinehurst will bring jobs and millions of tourism dollars to our state. North Carolina’s golf history is legendary and this adds to the luster,” said Governor Cooper.

The USGA estimates the economic impact of the move will result in a $2 billion economic impact for North Carolina over the next 25 years.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Office of the Governor led a collaborative effort to support USGA’s selection of North Carolina for the investment.

Other key partners were the North Carolina General Assembly, Moore County, the Village of Pinehurst, Moore County Partners in Progress, North Carolina’s Southeast, and the Pinehurst Resort.