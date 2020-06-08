USC, NC State, Hornets cut ties with CPI Security

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 30: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 30, 2010 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – The University of South Carolina, North Carolina State University, and the Charlotte Hornets are the latest to announce they are cutting ties with CPI Security.

This comes one day after the Carolina Panthers announced they would no longer be continuing their partnership with the security company after an email from the CEO regarding George Floyd was released.

USC, NC State, and the Hornets all issued statements on social media Sunday.

A statement from NC State Athletics on its partnership with CPI Security: pic.twitter.com/BW04iW4cfE — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 7, 2020

Hornets Sports & Entertainment Statement Regarding CPI Partnership pic.twitter.com/V7EUYQ5u6a — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 7, 2020

The issue arose after Jorge Millares, the leader of the Queen City Union Organization, said he sent an email to the company calling for action against police brutality.

Millares said CPI CEO, Kenneth Gill, responded with a negative message. He presented the email in a Facebook post, where Gill reportedly responded saying, “Please spend your time in a more productive way. I challenge your statistics. A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of young men by other young men. Have a great day. Ken Gill.”

Gill posted a response on the CPI Twitter page Saturday night, saying, “I want to apologize for my response to an email from a former employee that failed to directly address the need for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s senseless killing. I have listened to the feedback, and now more than ever realize the need for continued dialog to help end racism within our community. Working alongside our diverse employee base and community partners, I remain committed to being part of the solution.”