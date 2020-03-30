USO of North Carolina announces virtual ‘Forces on the Move Challenge’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The USO of North Carolina announced Monday about a virtual fitness event promoting health and wellness while supporting North Carolina service members.

Forces on the Move Challenge is a patriotic virtual fitness competition that provides physical and psychological benefits to everyone during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Sandhills Area Engagement Director, Blaire Fraser, the Forces on the Move Challenge is a great opportunity to come together as a company or individual to boost morale, encourage exercise, and make a huge impact on our military community.

“It’s as easy as setting up a campaign with your company’s name and deciding on a collective mileage goal across your organization. You or a team of your creation can then sponsor dollars per each mile the team completes” reports Fraser.

As soldiers, Marines, and sailors return from deployment they are immediately being placed into quarantine for 14 days before being allowed home to see their loved ones.

The USO of NC is in the process of launching multiple virtual programs, events, and activities via our social media platforms, in response to the COVID-19 virus.