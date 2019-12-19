Vance County sheriff: ‘No merit’ to 2nd abuse allegations made against school resource officer

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Vance County Sheriff said investigators found “no merit” to the second allegations that a school resource officer and another staff member manhandled a student at Vance County Middle School.

A former school resource officer is already facing child abuse charges for the assault of another student that was caught on camera.

In a statement Wednesday night, Sheriff Curtis Brame said investigators reviewed video before, during, and after the alleged assault on Dec. 12 between a minor child, Deputy Warren Durham, and others.

“Based upon our review of this video, we can find no merit to the allegations as provided to us, and further we can find no interaction that rises to the level alleged,” said Brame in a statement.

Roslyn Wynn filed a formal complaint with the sheriff Friday. She said an encounter between her daughter, the SRO, and another member of school staff left the 12-year-old with a dislocated shoulder and whiplash.

“I’m scared to even go to school now. Like, I don’t even want to walk in the school building anymore,” said Wynn’s 12-year-old daughter Miktazza.

Miktazza Wynn said she was walking in the hall with her class after lunch Thursday when the SRO told her she was walking too slow.

“That’s when he came up close to me, was like, ‘get out of my face, I said walk fast,’” said Wynn.

The 12-year-old admits to talking back to the SRO and another staff member, but said things then escalated.

“They can talk junk to you all day long. Redirecting them is what they’re supposed to do, not beating up and slamming them all over the place,” said Roslyn Wynn.

Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters said he would review the video of the encounter Thursday.

On Tuesday, Durham was charged with three misdemeanors including assault on a child under 12 and child abuse. The charges stem from a Dec. 12 video of Durham grabbing an 11-year-old boy and slamming him to the floor of Vance County Middle School.

The maximum penalty for Durham would be 90 days in jail.