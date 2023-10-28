RALEIGH, N.C. — Nakeyia Fuller of Henderson took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket on Oct. 19 and won a $1 million prize.

Fuller bought her lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Granville Food Mart on N.C. 158 in Oxford.

When Fuller arrived at lottery headquarters on Oct. 19, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February with six top prizes of $1 million. Two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

