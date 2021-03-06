Vehicle crash closes I-95 in both directions near Dunn, officials say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed all lanes of Interstate 95 near Dunn Friday night, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 9:45 p.m. near exit 70, which is Bud Hawkins Road, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol did not release any information about the crash. According to NCDOT maps, traffic appeared to be backed up about a mile in each direction.

The highway should be clear by 1 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Detours were set up for each direction on I-95.

Motorists traveling on I-95 South are advised to take Exit 70 to Bud Hawkins Road, turn left onto Bud Hawkins road, and follow Bud Hawkins Road to US-301 South. Turn left onto US-301 South, and follow US-301 South to NC-82 East. Turn left onto NC-82 East, and follow NC-82 East to re-access I-95 at Exit 65.

Motorists traveling on I-95 North are advised to take Exit 65 to NC-82 West, follow NC-82 West to US-301 North, and turn right onto US-301 North. Follow US-301 North to Bud Hawkins Road, turn right onto Bud Hawkins Road, and follow Bud Hawkins road to re-access I-95 at Exit 70.