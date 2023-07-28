RALEIGH, N.C. — A veteran gaming professional with experience in regulating sports betting in Massachusetts will join the staff of the N.C. State Lottery Commission to lead its gaming compliance and sports betting division.

Sterl Carpenter, who has more than 30 years of experience in the gaming industry, joins the commission in a new position, deputy executive director of gaming compliance and sports betting. In this role, Carpenter will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing a compliance framework for regulating sports betting activities.

For the past eight years, Carpenter has worked for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, serving most recently as sports wagering operations manager and previously as regulatory compliance manager.

“After an extensive search, we have selected an experienced professional to serve in the newly-created role of Deputy Executive Director of Gaming Compliance & Sports Betting,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Carpenter has experience in all aspects of regulations and licensing as well as compliance. We’re pleased to have someone with Carpenter’s experience and expertise leading this new gaming program in our state.”

The new role establishes a new department within the commission to lead its sports betting program.

Carpenter joins the commission on Aug. 2.