CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte on Thursday to tout the Biden Administration’s plan for affordable high-speed internet.

Harris discussed investments in affordable housing and high-speed internet. The Vice President also visited and met with state legislators to discuss abortion rights and reproductive rights.

Harris was last in Charlotte at the Charlotte Knights Truist Field stumping for President Joe Biden.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said residents should expect traffic pattern shifts and increased congestion in the Uptown area between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. due to the vice president’s visit.

Harris has been a leading Biden administration voice on abortion rights since early May when a leaked draft opinion previewed Roe v. Wade’s nullification.

She was flying to Illinois for a maternal health event when the final decision was announced last week and read it while still in the air — quickly shifting the focus of her planned remarks to the ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.