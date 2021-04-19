Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Guilford Technical Community College, Thomas Built Buses on Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The vice president of the United States is heading to the Piedmont Triad on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to land at Piedmont Triad International Airport to kick off a day highlighting the president’s American jobs plan.

Her first stop will be Guilford Technical Community College. The college was chosen due to its Center for Advanced Manufacturing, which has 150,000 square feet dedicated to helping people get training for high-demand manufacturing careers.

President Joe Biden’s American jobs plan specifically calls for support for community college partnerships that help build capacity for job training programs and in-demand skills.

The plan has a big focus on the need for more manufacturing jobs and training.

The plan totals to almost $2.3 trillion, which has raised concerns with Republican lawmakers.

The president and vice president are meeting with lawmakers from both parties to discuss the plan. Biden says he’s open to negotiation but wants to pass something by this summer.

GTCC sent a statement to students ahead of Harris’s visit, saying that the vice president’s choice to visit the college is a reflection of their hard work making amazing things happen in Guilford County, the Triad and beyond.

After visiting GTCC, Harris will go to Thomas Built Buses in High Point to talk about another key point in the American jobs plan which has to do with electric buses.