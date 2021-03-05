Victim identified after motorcyclist tries to run over Thomasville officer, police say; ‘Keep Sergeant Driggers and his family in your thoughts and prayers’

Brian Alexander Bacelli

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police have released the name of the officer and the man accused of trying to run him over during a chase.

At about 1:31 p.m. Thursday, Rowan County deputies told Davidson County Emergency Communications that they were chasing a motorcycle with no registration plate north on Interstate 85.

Deputies continued chasing the bike north onto U.S. 29/70.

At about 1:39 p.m., Davidson County Emergency Communications told Thomasville police that Rowan County deputies wanted helped.

Thomasville police set up a road block on Kanoy Road in an effort to stop the motorcycle. When the bike got there, it came to a controlled stop.

Officers got out of their vehicles to arrest the suspect, identified as Brian Alexander Bacelli, 28, of Jamestown.

As the officers got out, the motorcycle accelerated and hit an officer.

The officer was knocked back about 10 to 15 feet.

This crash caused the motorcyclist to lose control and crash on the side of the highway.

The rider then tried to escape but was caught by other officers.

Police say Detective Sergeant Joseph Driggers was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health with serious injuries.

Driggers is in stable condition. Police did not elaborate.

Thomasville police charged Bacelli with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, operating a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of a fictitious registration plate, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Bacelli with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, felony speeding to elude, aggressive driving and driving while license revoked.

The suspect received a secured bond of $1,060,000 and was placed in the Davidson County Jail.

“The Thomasville Police Department would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and encouragement during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement. “Please continue to keep Sergeant Driggers and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The detective sergeant has been in law enforcement for 19 years and has worked with the Thomasville Police Department since 2003. He is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

He previously worked with the Lexington Police Department.