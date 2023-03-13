WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people were rescued from a “large building fire” early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The blaze took place at a commercial building on the 2300 block of North Liberty Street.

Video shows firefighters on the scene battling heavy flames and smoke coming out of the building.

Firefighters say that five people were rescued and evacuated from the building.

There is no information available as to what caused the fire at this time.

The fire caused North Liberty Street to close between the intersections of East 23rd and 24th Street, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. None of the people rescued form the building were injured.