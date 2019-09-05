VIDEO: Homes damaged in Brunswick County as Hurricane Dorian moves in

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  143
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Cookies Little Palace Child Care Covenant Church Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat H&N Surgery Greenville Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Eastern Pines Water Corporation Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Health Care Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic John Paul II Catholic High School KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin County Clerk of Court Martin County Governmental Offices Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro Neuse Regional Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Orthotics & Prosthetics East Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Spirit AeroSystems Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Tar River Transit The Allergy Center The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Faison Town Of Farmville Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County District Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Wonderland Academy Day Care

VIDEO: Homes damaged in Brunswick County as Hurricane Dorian moves in

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CALABASH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some homes and other structures were damaged by possible tornadoes in Brunswick County on Thursday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted video and photos of damage at a neighborhood called The Farm, the Crow Creek area and along U.S. 17.

The Farm community is located at Carolina Shores, just off U.S. 17, north of Calabash. Homes in that neighborhood showed major damage with some houses missing part of their roofs. Fences were torn away and other debris littered the area.

The Crow Creek neighborhood is in the same area, but is located slightly closer to the South Carolina line. In the Crow Creek area, some U-Haul trailers were blown into a nearby woodline.

Damage along U.S. 17 was near Dorothy Trail. Damage there appeared to be a metal building or shed that was tossed into the well-used highway.

There were no reports of injuries. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Brunswick County until 8 a.m.

  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV