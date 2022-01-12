CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released bodycam footage Wednesday in connection to a case of mistaken identity in a stabbing case last summer.

On June 13, 2021, an assault with a deadly weapon incident took place in the 500 block of West Cama Street. Police said a man suffered serious injuries from being stabbed multiple times by a woman.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it was reported to officers that it had been ‘a known female suspect’ who had stabbed the man multiple times. With additional information provided by the victim, officers developed the suspect name of Jasime Horne, CMPD said.

CMPD said the name Jasmine Horne and the vehicle associated with her were entered into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s License Plate Reader system.

One day later, on June 14, 2021, CMPD officers stopped a vehicle in the 2700 block of Englehardt Street that they said was linked to the assault with a deadly weapon case on West Cama Street.

Officers detained a woman inside the vehicle, identified as Jasime Horne. CMPD said Horne was handcuffed and placed inside a patrol vehicle that was at the scene.

Horne continued to be cooperative, compliant, and assisted in the investigation, CMPD said.

“Through continued investigation by the officers, it was determined that Jasmine Horne was not the suspect in the ADW from West Cama Street. Jasmine Horne was released on scene within 15 minutes of her first being placed in handcuffs. Jasmine Horne did not report any injuries as a result of this interaction, and she did not have any apparent injuries,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a released statement.

CMPD said they continued their investigation into the original case on West Cama Street and were able to close the case by arresting Jaselyn Horne on June 16, 2021, for the crime of attempted first-degree murder.

“Continued investigation lead to the arrest of the correct suspect,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Click below to watch all CMPD bodycam footage connected to this incident: