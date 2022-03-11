GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – On Thursday evening, we got our first look at an attack last summer on a Guilford County detention officer inside the jail in Greensboro.

The attack nearly killed Officer Sheldon Kaminsky, and the man behind the assault pleaded guilty to all charges in January.

Judge Lora Cubbage sentenced 21-year-old Elijah Evans to 10 and a half years in prison.

“I’m glad he got the max, but it’s still really not enough,” said Officer Kaminsky’s wife, Candy.

On July 15, 2021, security cameras captured Evans assaulting Kaminsky, 72, inside the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, according to Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish.

“The assault on my husband could have easily killed him,” Kaminsky said. “It’s only the grace of God that Sheldon is still with us today.”

During the nearly hour-long sentencing, Parrish said the assault occurred when Kaminsky did not let Evans back into his cell quickly enough after a shower.

He said after a brief exchange Evans threatened to kill Kaminsky.

“Mister Evans indicated that Officer Kaminsky told him that ‘I’m not scared of you’ and Mister Evans then told him ‘I’m going to kill you,’” Parrish said.

Moments later, Evans punched Kaminsky repeatedly in the face with a closed fist.

Parrish called the crime horrific.

“Mister Kaminsky lands on the ground and at that point, Mister Evans begins to viciously beat him and you can tell from the video that Mister Kaminsky is not aware, he is unconscious,” Parrish said.

He told FOX8 it was the worst assault he’s seen on a detention officer.

“Mister Evans indicated that he had no regrets for what he’d done after he was interviewed,” Parrish said.

Kaminsky spent 46 days in the hospital after the assault. He was on a ventilator for nearly two weeks.

“Sheldon’s rehabilitation will take years and so should Elijah Evans,” Kaminsky said.

The defense attorney told the judge that Evans has mental health issues and needed treatment.

He said if Evans was given the mental health treatment he required he likely would have been on a different path than he is on now and the attack may have never happened.

Kaminsky told FOX8 the sentencing helped bring closure, but her husband’s life will never be the same.

“We will deal with it,” she said. “Our lives will go on just not in the manner we originally had planned.”