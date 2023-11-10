CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System released a new video Thursday of the moments a security guard got into a fight with a bus passenger.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Aug. 2 near Briar Creek Road in east Charlotte.

The video shows the men get into an argument at the front of the bus, which quickly grew into a full-out fistfight. The altercation spilled out into the streets of Charlotte.

The man repeatedly punches the off-duty security guard, and at one point he even hits the guard in the head with a rock. He walked off soon afterward.

The guard worked for Allied Universal, a company CATS contracted for security until last month.

The incident capped off a summer full of violence on CATS vehicles, including a shooting involving a bus operator in May.