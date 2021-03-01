Video shows parade on Highway 66 honoring Kernersville officer shot in line of duty

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A parade down highway 66 on Sunday honored Officer Sean Houle, who was shot in the line of duty.

Houle is currently in the hospital recovering. His family released the following statement, thanking multiple local agencies for their support.

“The family would like to personally thank Kernersville PD, NC highway patrol, Stokes County sherrifs department and the brothers in blue here and abroad for all of the infinate support shown to the entire family. To the first responders who so swiftly cared for Sean and the wake forest Baptist trauma team, we couldn’t be more grateful. Also thanks to the local churches, friends and the entire community. Prayers have been answered and God is certainly in this and we have faith knowing He is the ultimate healer.”

At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was released from custody, and an officer brought him home.

During this time, the officer encountered Quinton Donnell Blocker, 38, of High Point. Police say officers had tried to pull over Blocker earlier that night, but the suspect got away.

Blocker managed to take the officer’s issued Glock 21, a .45 caliber handgun and shot three times. The shots struck the officer’s face, arm and hand.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is receiving medical treatment.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Oak Grove Church Road when they were told about a person matching the description of the shooter.

Officers found Blocker and took him into custody without incident. he has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.

He is in the custody of the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.