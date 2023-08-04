THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of thieves were recorded stealing an ATM from a North Carolina License Plate Agency in shocking video footage.

At around 6:32 a.m. on Wednesday, a police officer noticed the front glass of the License Plate Agency on 1650 Liberty Drive, Suite 300, had been shattered.

As shown in surveillance footage, one of the suspects used a rock to break the glass and enter the building at 6:28 a.m.

The suspect placed a towing strap around the ATM while the second suspect, who was driving a U-HAUL pickup truck, forcefully pulled the ATM out of the building.

Police say that the suspects then loaded the ATM onto the bed of the U-HAUL pickup truck and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Damages to the building are estimated to cost $6,000.

Investigators say that the suspect who entered the building was wearing a black hoodie with sunflowers on the back. The suspect operating the pickup was observed wearing red pants.

The suspected U-HAUL pickup truck has damage to the front passenger side. Three of the wheels on the pickup are stock and the front-right wheel is black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.