Vietnam veterans lay wreath on Blue Star Memorial Highway for Veterans Day

FAYETTTEVILE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville community gathered on Friday, for the annual heroes homecoming events ahead of Veterans Day.

Vietnam veterans laid a wreath on the Blue Star Memorial Highway to honor veterans.

“Veterans Day means sacrifice. All veterans at some time or another sacrificed their lives to bring home freedom to this country,” said veteran Gregory Allen.

“It makes me remember my friends the ones that are here and the ones who aren’t here. If you ever go overseas and see how they live over there you’ll really love this country more,” said veteran Norman Coltrane.

The wreath laying was made possible thanks to The Garden Club in North Carolina.



The men also took part in the Fayetteville Veterans Day parade Saturday.

