‘Violence will not change outcome’: Cooper, Tillis, NC representatives speak out as protesters storm US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper remarked on the violence in Washington today.

“Today’s terrorism is not who we are. This attack on our country must be overcome,” Cooper said in part.

Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08), who on Monday said he would oppose the Electoral vote, tweeted that violence would not change the outcome as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Dozens of people have breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

President Donald Trump has so far offered a single tweet asking his supporters to “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers have backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

“Violence will not change the outcome and is completely counter to this process. Capitol Police are honest, decent men and women whose only goal is to serve and protect the public,” Hudson tweeted as those in the House chamber used furniture to barricade the doors.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis tweeted that he supports police, but he condemned the violence that was taking place at the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Tillis said he would not object the Electoral College vote.

Republican Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-3) said on Twitter he was safe before sending out a statement condemning the violence.

“Let me first and foremost, in the strongest way possible, condemn the anarchy and violence that has beset our Capitol today. As I have said many times peaceful protests are one of the most meaningful foundations of our democracy. However violence like today or any type of violence like looting and burning in protest is not to be tolerated. We were having meaningful debate in the House chamber regarding beliefs about the United States Constitution and possible violations of it by certain states. That meaningful dialogue has now been destroyed and marred by this of violence. This is not how America operates. I am ashamed of this horrible behavior.”

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)