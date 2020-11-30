Virtual, free Arts and Humanities Conference for teachers and students, December 15-16

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina teachers and their classes are invited to attend a free two-day online immersive experience for NC educators and their students focused on arts and the humanities.

“This learning experience captures North Carolina’s creativity and diversity for teachers and students,” Governor Roy Cooper. “Direct connection with artists, writers and other experts in the arts through two days of workshops, discussion and performances is a great way to inspire the next generation of cultural leaders.”

The Cultural Arts LIVE (Live, Immersive Virtual Experiences) Conference will take place December 15-16.

The conference will give students and teachers the opportunity to travel virtually across the state and participate in workshops and activities led by North Carolina artists, musicians, dancers, actors, writers, journalists, historians, and educators.

To attend the Cultural Arts LIVE Conference, you can register here up until December 16.

Recordings of all sessions will be available online after the conference for future use.

Sessions for educators and their classrooms include:

Live painting of a mural by Artist Rosalia Torres-Weiner, inspired by students’ suggestions

Writing workshops led by Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green

Virtual field trips to nine NC Historic Sites with live discussion

A virtual choral performance of “I Will be Brave”, a new composition from NC composer Sally Albrecht, performed by students from across the state

A dance choreographed and performed by Black Box Dance Theatre based on ideas from students

Print and broadcast journalism workshops

Behind the scenes at the Nutcracker with Carolina Ballet

Workshops and performances with the NC Symphony

Stop action animation workshop led by Pierce Freelon

Movement and story program by the Charlotte Ballet

Performance and seminars by NC bluegrass musicians

History of African American music from spirituals to hip hop by the group, The Beast

Drama, voice articulation, and history through radio plays

Interactive seminar on West African dance and drums

All sessions will be recorded and teachers will be able to use the sessions live in class during the conference and/or replay them next semester.

Some sessions will ask students and teachers to submit information and ideas in advance.

Educators can also access recordings of all previous NC Student Connect conferences: the REAL Conference, REAL 2.0 Conference and STEM Connect Conference are available to all NC educators through the NC Student Connect site.