GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina state senator from Greensboro is called on the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board to ban Russian-made vodkas in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, NC Sen. Michael Garrett penned a letter to the commissioners of the ABC board urging action “as soon as is practicable.” Garret is a democrat representing District 27, which includes parts of Greensboro and Guilford County.

“Like many other North Carolinians, I have been completely appalled by the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine currently underway at the hands of the Russian military,” Garrett said. “I have been searching for ways that our state government may take a stand against this egregious Russian aggression.”

He goes on to explain that vodka is among the most prominent Russian exports and says the board has the power to lay down a ban “indefinitely.”

Garrett added that the board should take special care to make sure that particularly American-made and North Carolina-made vodkas are not included in the ban.

“While this move may seem small and symbolic, I believe that stopping the sale of Russian-made vodka in North Carolina will show the world where the residents of our state stand when it comes to the outrageous and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” Garrett said.

In a post on Twitter, the state senator says the idea came from several of his constituents.

Some of the most well-known vodka brands from Russia include Stoli, Russian Standard, Beluga, Zyr, Hammer & Sickle, Nemiroff and Jewel of Russia.

Many of the best-selling vodkas in the United States, however, are not from Russia. For example, hailing from the United States are popular brands Fifth Generation (Tito’s), Heaven Hill (Burnett’s Vodka), E & J Gallo Winery (New Amsterdam) and Beam Suntory (Pinnacle).

Grey Goose is from France, Ketel One is from the Netherlands, SKYY vodka is from Italy and both Absolut and Svedka are from Sweden.

Smirnoff, while originally created in Russia, is produced by Diageo, a British-owned company, and made in the United States.

According to Statista, none of the top 10 leading vodka brands in the U.S. for 2020, based on volume sales, were from Russia.

Read the full letter from NC Sen. Michael Garrett below: