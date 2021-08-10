Volunteers needed for statewide litter sweep

RALEIGH – N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 11-25.

Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement, and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.

Joining this effort is easier than ever before as volunteers can now sign up by way of a convenient online form.

“Since this year began, NCDOT and our partner organizations have picked up more than eight and a half million pounds of litter,” said State Roadside Engineer David Harris. “We need everyone’s help to keep that momentum. The Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends and work alongside NCDOT to ensure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”

Volunteers can request clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves, and safety vests from local NCDOT county maintenance offices.

All volunteers are encouraged to follow proper COVID-19 safety guidance. This includes wearing face masks and gloves at all times and keeping 6 feet apart from other volunteers. Anyone who has been recently diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19 should refrain from participating. For more information, visit the Litter Sweep web page or call 919-707-2970.