RALEIGH, N.C. — Registered voters who do not have an acceptable identification card for voting in North Carolina can now go to their county board of elections office to get a free ID.

Most voters have a North Carolina driver’s license, which is an acceptable form of photo ID for voting. Those voters do not need to obtain a separate ID from their county board. Other common forms of acceptable ID include military or veterans ID cards issued by the federal government, and college student and public employer ID cards that the State Board approved for use in voting. For a full list of acceptable forms of photo ID for voting, see the State Board’s website at Voter ID.

Registered voters who do not have an acceptable form of identification for voting purposes can now get a free photo ID from their county board of elections office. No special documents are needed. Voters will simply provide their name, date of birth, and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and have their photo taken.

In most counties, voters will be able to get an ID printed and given to them on the spot. A few counties may need to get the required information from the voter, take their photo, then mail the ID card to the voter or inform the voter that the ID card is ready to be picked up, whichever the voter prefers. Voters with questions about the ID process should contact their county board of elections. A free voter photo ID will include the voter’s photo, name, and registration number. They will expire 10 years from the date of issuance. The county boards of elections can issue cards at any time during regular business hours, except for the period following the last day of early voting through Election Day.

“Any voter who does not have an acceptable ID card for voting can now get a free ID from their county board of elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “State Board staff has worked diligently with the county boards of elections over the past couple of months to get the necessary software and hardware in place for ID printing.” Voters also can get a free ID from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV). Find more information under “No-Fee ID Cards” at State IDs | NCDMV