ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lots of fans visit Five County Stadium each year to cheer on the Carolina Mudcats.

It’s a fan base that’s growing and the stadium is looking to grow with it.

“Almost half of fans [are] coming from outside the county,” said Tyler Barnes with the Milwaukee Brewers, who the Mudcats are the Single-A affiliate team for.

Wake County Commissioners are discussing possible upgrades to the stadium that houses the Mudcats in eastern Zebulon.

The goal is to improve fan experience but also comply with MLB Professional Development League (PDL) Standards.

New improvements under the board’s consideration include a command post and security to the stadium, and renovations to the existing home clubhouse for visiting teams.

In addition, commissioners are also looking into renovating batting and pitching tunnels and a new home clubhouse with female facilities.

“There are female staff who work on the team, there are female umpires and they currently don’t have a place to change that is separate from male facilities,” said Emily Lucas, Wake County Deputy County Manager.

They Mudcats are also looking to draw in more fans by adding a multi-story clubhouse and multi-purpose space.

Barnes says the stadium brings over $5 million in economic impact a year and they’re hoping to grow that.

“We think there is an opportunity between the population growth, major league baseball now offers some opportunities to understand more of where our fans are coming from and how we can reach them and with improved player and fan facilities and features, the ballpark can be a beautiful place to host a team,” said Barnes.

CBS 17/Brea Hollingsworth

The county plans to continue discussions before they move forward with any plans.

If the county were to move forward, the stadium would have those improvements complete by opening day 2025 in order to comply with the MLB’s standards.