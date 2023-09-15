RALEIGH, N.C. — Eleas Ottley of Wake Forest tried her luck on a $2 Fast Play ticket last Sunday morning and won a $120,706 jackpot.

Ottley bought her lucky 10X The Cash ticket from Hasty Mart on South Bickett Boulevard in Louisburg.

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $603,530. Since she bought a $2 ticket, she received 20% of the progressive jackpot, or $120,706.

Ottley arrived Monday at lottery headquarters to collect her prize. She chose to share some of her winnings with her nephew, Steddy Primus of Upper Marlboro, Md. Ottley claimed $70,009 of the jackpot and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $49,882. Primus received $50,697 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $36,122.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Tuesday morning, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $514,000 and counting.

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.