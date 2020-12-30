Wake County democrat resigns from NC Senate, announces endorsement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A state senator from Wake County is resigning, a spokesperson confirmed with CBS 17.
Sen. Sam Searcy (D-Wake) is resigning, a spokesperson said. At this time, it is not known when his resignation goes into effect.
Searcy was just reelected in November.
According to a spokesperson, Searcy is endorsing Rep. Sydney Batch (D-Wake), who just lost reelection, as his replacement.
Searcy released the following statement on his resignation:
It’s been an honor to serve Southern Wake County. Recently an unexpected opportunity to serve NC in a new role presented itself & I look forward to sharing more about that in the future. Sydney Batch will be a great Senator & has my full support become the new Senator for SD-17. While I’ll be beginning a new role in the new year, I plan to stay involved and won’t forget the the issues that I fought for in the NCGA: better funding for public school, supporting our small businesses, and improving public higher education.Searcy for State Senate