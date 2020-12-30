Wake County democrat resigns from NC Senate, announces endorsement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A state senator from Wake County is resigning, a spokesperson confirmed with CBS 17.

Sen. Sam Searcy (D-Wake) is resigning, a spokesperson said. At this time, it is not known when his resignation goes into effect.

Searcy was just reelected in November.

According to a spokesperson, Searcy is endorsing Rep. Sydney Batch (D-Wake), who just lost reelection, as his replacement.

Searcy released the following statement on his resignation: