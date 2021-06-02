Wake County deputy shot at Raleigh apartment complex, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Raleigh, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raleigh police have closed down a section of Old Wake Forest Road Wednesday morning as part of the shooting investigation at River Birch Apartments.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

Details are scant but Raleigh police confirmed Old Wake Forest Road is closed in its 6400 block, which between Litchford Road and Oak Forest Drive.

The sheriff’s office would only confirm that a shooting occurred at the location and that a deputy was injured.

The injured deputy was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

