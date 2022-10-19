MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In recent years, law enforcement across the country have stepped up active-shooter training.

“So, our training has evolved from a specific building or specific environment to a whole range of environments,” said Morrisville Police Capt. Eric Preddy.

Preddy said departments, including his, try to simulate open-air incidents like the mass shooting in Raleigh on Thursday.

“A lot of agencies have practiced open-air active threat events. They continue to do so. Some have been in stadiums. Some of them have been in park-type situations. Some of them have been on golf courses. Where we have been allowed to go and train in those type of open environments,” he explained.

According to the International Association of Police Chiefs, law enforcement agencies train to use specific language to help stop a suspect.

In cases where an active shooter goes into a different jurisdiction, departments establish unified command practices with other agencies in advance.

There’s also an emphasis on stopping the threat as opposed to rendering trauma care, removing victims, and other tasks.

Preddy said making sure the public knows what to do is another component of training.

“Obviously, we have to rely on the public for that first information. Then pinpointing exactly where people are is very critical,” Preddy mentioned.

He said one of the goals of the active-shooter courses the department provides for the public is to teach them if you see something, say something.

Just like those in the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh did Thursday.

“When an event starts to unfold, it’s run, hide, fight. It’s also react, escape, survive. So, what we don’t want is people to just to stand like a deer in headlights and do nothing,” Preddy said.

Morrisville police, along with other agencies in our area, offer active-shooter training courses for the public. Residents can also request training classes.