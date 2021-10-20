Wake County law enforcement to help cover Knightdale’s jurisdiction amidst death of officer

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four Wake County law enforcement agencies are covering for the Knightdale Police Department Wednesday through Saturday after an officer was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Additionally, Raleigh Wake Communications will be answering Knightdale’s non-emergency line through Monday at 8 a.m.

Officer Ryan Hayworth was killed in a traffic collision with an impaired driver while responding to a crash on Interstate-540 on Sunday, officials said.

Hayworth and training officer Cody Hagler was hit from behind, outside their patrol car, when the driver failed to slow down when approaching the crash scene.

The Wake Forest, Holly Springs, and Garner police departments, along with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office began covering Knightdale’s jurisdiction at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“We know what it’s like, we know how it feels and we know that this is when you come together and help,” said Gerald Baker, Wake County sheriff.“ “This is important because this person made the ultimate sacrifice for this profession and so we’re gonna drop everything and provide all the assistance that we can.”

Lawrence Capps, Knightdale Police chief described Ryan Hayworth as a devoted and passionate officer.

“Selfless service and ultimately sacrifice for the things that he believed in, the community that he loved,” Capps said. “Ryan embodied really the best of our profession.”

“Ryan’s loss in an indescribable tragedy for our department and our community,” Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said. “The pain of his death felt the most by his family, friends, and those who knew him best. As we began the process of healing, we ask that you join us in a season of prayer for all of those who have been forever touched by this heartbreaking event.”

The Wake County Sheriffs Office said they will have up to 20 deputies patrolling Knightdale through the weekend.

“They’ve really just been willing to provide people, resources to make sure that as we are honoring Ryan, we can still take care of our responsibility to serve their needs as well,” Capps said.

Hayworth’s funeral is planned for Friday afternoon.