GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jason Carter of Morrisville tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot.

Carter bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle K on Davis Drive in Morrisville. His numbers matched all five white balls in the Aug. 7 drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $331,000.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.