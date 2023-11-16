RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Knightdale resident Darrell Seawell had no idea how much he won when he arrived at lottery headquarters on November 7, and he got emotional when he heard he won a $100,000 prize.

“I’m 69 years old and If you’ve never seen an old man cry, I cried,” Seawell said. “It’s a blessing.”

The next thing Seawell did was take out his phone and call his wife, Evelyn.

“He likes to joke around a lot so when he first told me I said, ‘Stop playing,’” she said. “But then I heard him crying and I knew he wasn’t joking.”

Seawell bought his lucky $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from Mack’s Mart on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale.

He arrived on Nov. 7 to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259. Seawell said he plans to put his winnings in the bank.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game debuted in March with five $5 million top prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Three $5 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

