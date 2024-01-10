RALEIGH, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina resident Roger Lundy has wanted a new car for years and, after winning a $100,000 top prize in a second-chance drawing, now he can get one.

“We really need a new car,” he said. “We might get a Hyundai Palisade.”

Lundy won his lucky prize in the Season-End Extravaganza second-chance drawing on January 3. The drawing had more than 4.2 million entries.

“This was the biggest drawing for the whole year so I threw a bunch of extra points in there,” he said.

Lundy told his wife he won after he got an email notification last Thursday morning.

“She thought I was pulling her leg,” Lundy laughed. “We are both thrilled.”

He arrived at lottery headquarters last Thursday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,500.

The Season-End Extravaganza drawing awarded three North Carolina lottery players with a $100,000 prize. The other two prizes have not been claimed yet.

For details on how $63.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.