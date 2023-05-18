RALEIGH, N.C. — Alfred Harrell of Cary said he made a promise to his fiancée last May and now, after winning a $150,000 scratch-off prize, he can fulfill it.

“It’s been almost a year to the day and those promises will come true now,” he said.

Harrell said the main promise he made involved hosting their dream wedding.

“It will be a big family celebration,” he said. “We are looking at parks all around the area.”

Harrell first met his fiancée in May about two years ago.

“May has definitely been good for us,” he said. “I want to take care of her first.”

Harrell bought his $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Circle K on Walnut Street in Cary. He won the first $150,000 top prize in the new Super Loteria game.

“I’m still trying to process it,” Harrell said. “If I went the other direction and didn’t get gas there, I wouldn’t have won.”

Harrell collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

The Super Loteria game debuted this month with six $150,000 top prizes. Five $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $64.1 raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.