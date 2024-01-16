RALEIGH, N.C. — Morrisville resident William Roberts plans to use a $1 million scratch-off prize to expand his trucking business.

“I’m a truck driver,” he said, “so I’ll probably invest the money into buying more trucks for my business.”

Roberts bought his lucky $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Circle K on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

“I got up Sunday morning and went to buy a cup of coffee from the store,” he recalled. “I sat in my car drinking my coffee while I scratched my ticket.”

Roberts said he won $500 the first time he bought a $10 Million Spectacular ticket.

“I’ve been doing pretty well on that $50 ticket,” he said. “This win was unbelievable though.”

When Roberts arrived at lottery headquarters, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $429,014.

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted in December with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Five $10 million prizes, 18 $1 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

