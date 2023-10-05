RALEIGH, N.C. — Stevie Stewart of Rolesville took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Stewart purchased his Mega Bucks ticket from Bailey’s Store on Zebulon Road in Wake Forest.

He collected his prize at lottery headquarters last Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Mega Bucks debuted in June with eight $200,000 prizes. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

