Wake County nonprofit helps dog get back on feet after abandonment leads to leg amputation

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Bandit may have lost a leg, but he still has his spirit.

The dog is bouncing back after an amputation because someone put a rubber band around his leg.

“It cut off the circulation. It had been there for some time. His leg had rotted on the bottom part of it. It was beyond saving, so he had to have that removed,” said Molly Goldston, founder of Saving Grace, NC.

She said that earlier this week, an animal shelter in Scotland County called after someone found Bandit limping down a road there with the rubber band around his leg.

“He was trying to chew it off,” Goldston said.

Goldston runs the Wake Forest dog rescue. She said they frequently partner with rural animal control departments and shelters.

“They call us about special dogs that come in that are really nice that next extra medical care. We take about 50 dogs a week from shelters,” said Goldston.

Goldston said Bandit’s surgery cost about $600 and was made possible with the help of donors.

She said donations and sponsors are important because they typically take in one dog a week that needs an amputation because of abuse or neglect.

Bandit is currently recovering with a foster family. He will be available to adopt after 10 days.

Goldston said Saving Grace is also looking for people to host a dog over Fourth of July week when lots of their volunteers and regular fosters are on vacation.

Click here for more information on adoption, fostering or how to donate.