Wake County school staffer dies after being hospitalized for COVID-19

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two weeks after she was hospitalized with COVID-19 a Wake County School staff member has died.

Amy Desormeaux worked in the library at Apex Friendship High School, and students, staff, and her family are grieving.

Desormeaux loved working with students.

At the Apex Friendship high school library, her daughter says she did “a little bit of everything” helping students find what they needed, answering questions about technology and pushing them to do their best.

But throughout her years working in school libraries, she says the most important thing to her mom was making sure students felt loved, her daughter said.

And no one felt that love more than Desormeaux’ daughter, Olivia.

The military family moved around a lot, and Desormeaux worked in the library wherever her daughter went to school.

“It was a place she always found a calling to serve students and made connections with everyone,” she said.

According to Wake County Public Schools, Desormeaux hasn’t been back on campus at Apex Friendship High School since the pandemic closed schools in March.

Her daughter isn’t sure how her mother was infected with COVID-19. She says her parents stayed home as much as possible and always wore masks when they went out, but her daughter says she was hospitalized Jan. 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Two weeks later, Desormeaux died, leaving her family, her students, and her coworkers devastated.

So many people have posted comments about how Desormeaux impacted their lives, and her daughter says that gives her some comfort in her grief.

If you knew her and would like to share a memory please email amymemorybook@gmail.com to leave comments.