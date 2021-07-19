Wake County sheriff denies rumors of investigation or looming indictment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker held a rare Sunday afternoon news conference to address “recent rumors” that he said involved him possibly being indicted, under investigation or moving out of his office.



Baker held the event with less than an hour’s notice just after 5:30 p.m. at the John H. Baker Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh.

During the 20-minute news conference, Baker several times denied that he or his office was under investigation.

“This office to my knowledge there’s not under any investigation for any wrongdoing of any kind that I know of,” Baker said.

Baker also denied that he was “packing” up his office.

“Nothing true about it at all,” Baker said, adding that he heard Monday was to be the “big indictment day.”

He also said that he was not aware of any probe into him or his office.

“There is no investigation that I know of — there is no federal investigation, there is no criminal indictments that I know of concerning any monies or forfeitures,” Baker said.

Baker also said he had checked with all of his “upper management” and that he had “no reason to believe” the sheriff’s office was facing any type of misconduct allegations.

When questioned by a reporter, he also denied ever mishandling money while in office.

Baker said that he received calls from media outlets about the rumors late last week and Saturday. He said the news conference was about being transparent.

Baker was sworn into the office of sheriff in Dec. 2018.