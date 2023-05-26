RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A K-9 with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed in the line of duty early Friday morning while searching for a suspect, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Santos and his handler were assisting Knightdale police near North Smithfield Road around 12:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Santos was fatally wounded while tracking along with the deputy and a police officer.

He was rushed to the emergency clinic at N.C. State University’s Veterinary Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said Santos was “skilled in tracking and protecting his handler with a fierce determination.”

Wake County Sheriff’s Office K9 Santos (Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

“He gave his life to ensure the safety of our deputies and the residents of Wake County,” said the sheriff’s office in a news release. “We thank him for his loyalty and service.”

Santos joined the sheriff’s office in 2016, making him the longest serving K9, according to the sheriff’s office.