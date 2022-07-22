RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The recent mass shootings across the country have law enforcement large and small taking a proactive approach to serve and protect.

Thursday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office held an active shooter training at Wendell Middle School.

The agency typically does the training with School Resource Officers (SROs), but given the recent events in Uvalde and Buffalo, it did training with deputies from multiple divisions.

“Today we’re dealing with a whole lot of different situations that didn’t happen years ago,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said.



(Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Deputies took everything into account from how to enter a building to what to do if a deputy is shot.

Rick Brown, the Chief Legal Advisor with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, said they’re learning from recent events, like the shooting in Uvalde.

“Now what the emphasis today is…whether you’re alone, whether there (are) two officers, you go to the shooting. You don’t wait,” Brown said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office used both SROs and staff from other divisions, too.

Out of Wake County’s 198 schools, however, there are only 75 schools with SROs.

Twenty-five of those SROs are with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Wake County Schools Director of Security, Russ Smith, said the school district recently conducted a comprehensive security assessment from an outside source and is currently looking into enhancing security measures.

“We’re currently looking through and reviewing recommendations and looking at enhancement so we can provide security in our schools,” Smith said.

Sheriff Baker said he hopes to add more SROs.

“We’re going to always be looking to have, seek to have, at least two based on the things that are happening (in the world) today,” Baker said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it plans to have another active shooter training downtown at the courthouse in the coming weeks.