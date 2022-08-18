RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was arrested and charged with felony murder, according to court documents served on Thursday.

Deputy Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty on August 11.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Marin-Sotelo is “one of two individuals that have been taken into custody and have now been charged in his homicide.”

Freeman also said Alder Alfonso Marin is the other person who will be charged in the case. Marin is the other person who was detained in Burke County Wednesday, Freeman said.

“I would anticipate that they would be coming before a judge for first appearance sometime if not by the end of this week, certainly the beginning of next week,” Freeman told CBS 17 Thursday afternoon.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker said, “It gives this office great pleasure on this morning to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder.”

Lt. Walter Adams with the sheriff’s office added to Baker’s comments by saying future suspects are expected as the investigation continues.

A CBS 17 crew went to the suspect’s home in Apex to find a juvenile who answered the door and said no adults were home. Of the neighbors the crew spoke with, several said they did not know Marin-Sotelo at all.

One woman, who chose to not go on camera, said she often saw the white truck at the home that was later found to be related to the murder. Sheriff Baker confirmed the same vehicle has since been recovered in Forsyth County.