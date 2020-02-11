Wake Forest officer fired as SBI conducts child porn investigation, official says

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is looking into former Wake Forest Police officer Cpl. Alex Sims for child pornography, officials say.

Sims worked as an officer for nearly seven years and was promoted to the rank of corporal in January 2019.

According to Wake Forest town officials, he was placed on administrative leave on January 10, after the SBI told the Wake Forest Police Department about the case.

Alex Sims in a photo from the town of Wake Forest Facebook page.

Sims was then fired after a 3-day internal investigation, but he has not been charged.

Monday, people like Wake Forest resident Kyle Campbell were just learning about the news surrounding Sims.

“I think that’s really messed up,” Campbell told CBS 17. “It’s upsetting. It makes my stomach turn. [It] makes me sick.”



According to Sims’ termination notice, the internal investigation revealed he admitted to viewing child pornography on an online social media site, and bestiality images while online.

RELATED: Sims’ termination letter (Warning: Contains possibly offensive material)

The notice also said Sims lied to investigators in reference to a false profile name he used on the social media site and failed to personally notify his supervisors of being under investigation.



“You expect them to protect us from those kinds of things,” Wake Forest resident Mark DiLorenzo said. “It’s almost like the police officer being the thief or the bank robber.”

DiLorenzo and others are disturbed about these developments.

“He needs to be held accountable, and he needs to be charged,” Campbell said.



CBS 17 asked Wake Forest town officials why no charges have been filed after Sims admitted to watching child pornography. Wake Forest officials referred CBS 17 to SBI.

When asked, SBI officials told CBS 17, “it’s an ongoing investigation.”

No other details were released.